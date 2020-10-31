Natural history museum salutes Halloween

SANTA BARBARA — “Museum Mysteries: Halloween” is the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s proof that there are ways to have fun and spark joy, even during challenging times.

The event features two weekends of festivities for families, which includes “The Case of the Hidden Fossil” through Sunday at the museum, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road.

“The Case of Missing Max” last weekend was a sell-out.

Families are being urged to come in costume to enjoy the museum, which is decorated for Halloween with even more bats and spiders than usual.

Included in the activities will be bottle rocket launches, spooky science experiments, games and more.

Guests can purchase clue kits to turn the visit into a cryptic adventure, revealing and decoding hidden messages and following a scavenger hunt.

Limited availability clue kits include two secret message magnifying glasses, an invisible ink pen, UV light, clues, evidence container, take-home activity and a reusable bag.

The event is free for museum members and included in museum admission for nonmembers. Reservations are required.

For more information, visit sbnature.org.

— Marilyn McMahon