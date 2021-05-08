Natural history society hosts vulture lecture

MIKE BAIRD PHOTO

A turkey vulture soars. The Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society is presenting a Zoom program on 23 species of vultures.

The Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society is presenting a free online lecture about vultures from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A recording will be available online after the event.

Dennis Beebe and Jess Beebe, a father-daughter pair with a passion for birds, titled the webinar “‘V’ is for Vulture.” It will focus on 23 species of vultures and look at their evolution, ecology and public perception.

Mr. Beebe, a member of the society’s board of directors, is an amateur naturalist and volunteers with NatureTrack and the Sedgwick Reserve.

His daughter, Ms. Beebe, also volunteers for NatureTrack. She’s followed her love for birding around the globe, throughout the West and into foreign countries.

For more information, go to syvnature.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw