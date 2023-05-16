Naturalist Larry Ballard to lead the way at Alameda Park

COURTESY PHOTO

Naturalist Larry Ballard will lead a walk around Alameda Park in Santa Barbara on June 11.

Ever want to learn more about the trees of Alameda Park?

Larry Ballard can help.

On June 11, the naturalist will guide attendees on a stroll through Santa Barbara’s Alameda Park, where he will discuss the botany and history of selected trees that have been cultivated on these two city blocks.

The walk is set for 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Alameda Park, 1400 Santa Barbara St.

The park is home to 300 trees, comprising about 75 species from six different continents with at least six of the park’s specimen trees found nowhere else in the Santa Barbara region.

There is a California Big Tree state champion, three trees planted by King Albert and Queen Elizabeth of Belgium on their visit to Santa Barbara in 1919, several specimens over 100 years old, and another nearly 100 feet tall.

Mr. Ballard plans to focus on the species with the best stories.

Mr. Ballard is a natural history educator with a focus on botany and has been a popular field trip leader for the Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society and other organizations for nearly 25 years. He has offered past tours of the famous collection of trees on the campus of UCSB, as well as educational walks to introduce the trees of valley communities, including Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Solvang.

Participation is limited to 20 people and tickets are required. It is $10 for members and $25 for nonmembers. To register, email syvnhs@syvnature.org or call 805-693-5683.



