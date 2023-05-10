Nature walks to begin at Elings Park

As part of a new collaboration between Elings Park and Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, the public is invited to participate in a series of eight free nature walks to explore the park’s biodiversity.

Each walk is led by a garden expert and has a different focus, such as plants, pollinators, or birds.

The first walk, titled “Bioblitz,” will be held from 9 a.m. to noon May 11. It will be an overview of the nature of the park — led by Dr. Denise Knapp, the garden’s director of conservation and research, and Annie Ayers, herbarium technician.

After a brief tutorial, participants will use the iNaturalist app on smartphones to record the pollinators, birds, bugs, plants and more that they discover on the walk.

The data gathered on this walk will be used as part of a larger collaborative effort between the two partners and the public to transform a section of the park from invasive to native plants and document the effects.

Future walks are scheduled once a month, through the end of 2023. For the full list of the nature walks, visit www.SBBotanicGarden.org/calendar.

