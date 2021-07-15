NatureTrack Film Festival planned

LOS OLIVOS — The fourth annual NatureTrack Film Festival will take place in-person and virtual this fall.

The in-person event is set for 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 16 at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church’s Stacy Hall, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

The online component will present programs at naturetrackfilmfestival.org.

Tickets cost $10 per program block for in-person or virtual. A block consists of short film(s) and a feature film or multiple shorts films and no feature film.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 1, the NatureTrack Foundation announced in a news release.

For more information, contact the foundation at 805-886-2047 or info@naturetrackflimfestival.org.

— Dave Mason