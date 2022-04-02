NatureTrack Film Festival postponed

LOS OLIVOS — The NatureTrack Film Festival has been delayed to 2023.

Sue Eisaguirre, the Los Olivos event’s founder and executive director, recently notified supporters, sponsors and filmmakers about the change.

“In order to move forward from both earlier and continuing impacts of the pandemic and re-establish our home base, we feel it is prudent and pragmatic to give our nascent efforts room to rebound so we can return with a fabulous fifth anniversary of the NTFF,” Ms. Eisaguirre said.

Meanwhile, the NatureTrack/Golden Cage Films co-produced documentary titled, “The Accessible Outdoors,” is making the rounds at film festivals. It has been screen at the Colorado Environmental Film Festival, the Oceanside International Film Festival and will screen at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, set for April 26-May 1. The documentary has received several awards such as Best Documentary Film from the Oregon Short Film Festival and the Silver Award for Best Short Doc from the Hollywood Independent Filmmaker Awards & Festival.

For more information, email Ms. Eisaguirre at sue@naturetrack.org or go to naturetrack.org.

— Dave Mason