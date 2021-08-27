NatureTrack Film Festival right on track in Los Olivos

COURTESY 1080 WORLDWIDE

Hippos will be among the animals seen at the NatureTrack Film Festival, set for Oct. 16 in Los Olivos and virtually Oct. 17-31.

The world is waiting for you in Los Olivos.

That’s where the fourth annual NatureTrack Film Festival will present movies showing everything from Rio de Janeiro to an octopus garden in Monterey Bay, swamps in Florida and the pristine Bristol Bay in Alaska.

The festival will take place Oct. 16. Thirty films will be shown between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. at Stacy Hall at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

“Wild,” an ugly duckling tale from France, will be among the animated shorts at this year’s film festival.

The festival will run concurrently with the town’s Day in the Country Festival, something the festival directors have committed to do for future years.

And the NatureTruck festival will be presented virtually Oct. 17-31 to show the rest of its more than 70 movies from 14 countries. Most of the in-person festival’s movies will also be available for virtual viewing.

The films were chosen from more than 800 films, which were submitted during a two-week window after festival directors decided in June to go ahead with their first in-person film festival since 2019.

The festival showcases long and short films in live and animated form. Categories include adventure, animation, biography, conservation, “Kids Connecting with Nature,” scenic, student,and “Outdoors & Out of Bounds.”

Tickets for the festival cost $10 per program block. Passes are $100 and $75. They go on sale on Sept. 1.

Proceeds benefit the NatureTrack Foundation, which provides free outdoor field trips for Santa Barbara County students. Since the foundation started, it has provided more than 25,000 such outdoor experiences.

To learn about sponsor or donor opportunities, contact Sue Eisaguirre, the founder of NatureTrack and the NatureTrack Film Festival, at sue@naturetrack.org.

