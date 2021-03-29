NatureTrack leads hike for grandparents and grandchildren

NatureTrack, a nonprofit that engages children with nature, will lead a hike for grandparents and their grandchildren from 1:30 -4:30 p.m. April 6 in Buellton.

Participants must register on or before March 31, and the fee for a grandparent/grandchild pair is $5.

Experienced naturalists will lead small groups through the Burton Mesa Ecological Reserve, an easy hike.

“There’s so much to gain from being in the outdoors. Don’t feel the need to analyze it as much as observe and appreciate it. Your kids will do the same and love you all the more for it,” Jennifer Morrell, a hike leader, said.

Participants will meet at the Buellton Recreation Center, located at 301 2nd St. in Jonata Middle School, at 1:20 p.m.

To sign up, go to buelltonrec.com/youth-programs/ and scroll until you see “NatureTrack Excursions with Buellton & Solvang Rec.” Click “add to cart” under “Grandparents Hike Price: $5.00” and fill out the waiver in the cart.

— Annelise Hanshaw