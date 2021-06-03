Home Life NatureTrack scholarship winner
Life

NatureTrack scholarship winner

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
RICHARD CARTER PHOTOGRAPHY
Shown here with Rachel and Eric Kett, Catalina Kett is the first recipient of The NatureTrack Nancy Stearns Scholarship. Catalina is graduating this month from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School and plans to attend High Point University in North Carolina this fall. Brett Stearns, Nancy’s spouse, has committed to underwriting this $5,000 scholarship for years to come to honor his late wife. 
