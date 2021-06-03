NatureTrack scholarship winner

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail RICHARD CARTER PHOTOGRAPHYShown here with Rachel and Eric Kett, Catalina Kett is the first recipient of The NatureTrack Nancy Stearns Scholarship. Catalina is graduating this month from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School and plans to attend High Point University in North Carolina this fall. Brett Stearns, Nancy’s spouse, has committed to underwriting this $5,000 scholarship for years to come to honor his late wife. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post MUELLER, Frances next post Author to discuss ‘Not Yo’ Butterfly’ Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.