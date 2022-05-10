NatureTrack to power wheelchairs

GOLETA — NatureTrack will be at Goleta Beach from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday to introduce users of wheelchairs to the Freedom Trax devices.

NatureTrack will have up to seven Freedom Trax devices available for wheelchair users to use on a first-come, first-served basis. This is an apparatus that quickly and easily converts a manual wheelchair into a battery-powered, all-terrain vehicle, allowing those users to traverse beach sand and trails independently, according to a news release.

There is no cost Sunday to use the Freedom Trax, courtesy of NatureTrack, which will also have two manual wheelchairs available for transfer should the user’s wheelchair not fit on the device.

To RSVP, go to docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdZ0Lu5faVcM1Ks9Do-GUlk-ck5N_QMnVNippO8If5dv10mKg/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0.

For more information, email sue@naturetrack.org or call 805-886-2047.

— Katherine Zehnder