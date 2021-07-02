NAUMANN, William Werner

William Naumann “Bill” was born in Alameda, California on September 21st, 1928 and passed away June 8th, 2021 following failing health. He was the son of Werner and Elizabeth Naumann, who had immigrated to the U.S. from Germany in 1927 with extended family, joining the pilgrimage to the Bay area. All developed homes, businesses, using skills from the “Old Country” as they learned English and integrated. Bill grew up in the Oakland Hills, taking ferries to “The City,” watching the building of the Golden Gate and Bay bridges. He’s always been industrious; in his youth he worked with his father’s cabinetry and home building, and picking grapes at his uncle’s vineyard. He developed his own business as an auto mechanic. He loved to fly, earning a pilot’s license. In Oakland, he fell in love with Helen Jensen, married in 1949 and started a family with three children: Beverly, James and Eric. In 1962 the family moved to Sonoma County, where the family realized a goal to raise their own meat, have dairy cows and horses. There, Bill engaged in many endeavors to support the family: butcher, bartender, truck driver and retail sales. In 1966, Bill was transferred with his retail work to Santa Barbara where Renee and Julie joined the family. Together, with love, Bill and Helen raised five children. They were foster parents for Children’s Home Society, caring for newborns awaiting adoption. Both Bill and Helen retired in 1989, Bill from his retail work and Helen from nursing. They started traveling, visiting the east coast, Alaska, Europe, New Zealand, England, Ireland and the Bahamas. Both played tennis and engaged in long bike riding excursions in California. Summers often found them camping at the Russian River with grandchildren and friends. They truly enjoyed their retirement. Bill has always been an avid reader of history, politics and novels and played golf, three times scoring “holes in one.” He loved to cook, especially Italian, and is famous for his Irish soda bread. As a tenor, singing was one of his most favorite activities since quite young, performing for gatherings of all sorts throughout his life. Bill and Helen had been married for 71 years. Bill prided himself as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, supporting his children to realize their dreams. Bill was kind, compassionate and fair in all of relationships. He will be truly missed by all those who have loved and known him. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen, children: Beverly, James, Eric, Renee, Julie, 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a family gathering to honor his life with date to be determined.