Naval exercise

U.S. NAVY PHOTO BY MASS COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST 2ND CLASS COLBY A. MOTHERSHEAD
Yeoman 1st Class Joshua Robinson, from Santa Barbara, fires a .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer the USS Gridley (DDG 101). Yeoman Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet to enhance operations through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
