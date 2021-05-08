NAVARRO, Frances

Frances was born on January 4, 1933 in Santa Barbara, CA to Anthony and Rose Limas. She slipped away into her Eternal Peace at her home on April 25, 2021 at 88 years old. She was a woman who wore many names. Babe to her Husband and Mother, Mom to her Children, Nani to all her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren, Aunt Duchie to her Nieces and Nephews, and Mrs. Navarro to all her Students. She truly loved her family dearly, and always made sure they knew it.

Mahalo J for blessing us with such a beautiful angel. Our hearts are broken without you, but we know you are in Heaven looking down on all of us saying “Nani Loves You.”

Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ben Navarro and daughter Gloria Romero. She is survived by her four children Ray Navarro (Paula), Robert Navarro (Madeline), Ben Navarro (Debbie), and Lisa Rocha (Paul).

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday May 15, 2021 at Calvary Chapel in Santa Barbara at 10:00 am. Due to Covid restrictions there will be no reception to follow. Flowers can be sent to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Home, or a donation in her name can be made to the Friendship Center.