NAVARRO, Raul

On November 23 Raul Navarro, 83, passed away peacefully after an extended illness, at his home, with family by his side. Raul was born February 6, 1938 to Carmen and Rosario Navarro in Santa Barbara, CA, where he lived his entire life. Raul was one of six children, leaving behind his last living sister, Lupe Gomez. He is survived by his wife of 5 years, Louverna Navarro, and his three children.

He attended Santa Barbara High School graduating in 1956.

Raul was married to Georgia Worth Navarro from 1957 to 1977. After they divorced they remained best of friends until she died in 2009. Together, they had three children. Shelly Goodman (husband Kevin), Jeff Navarro (wife Lilia) and Susan Navarro. He was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Raul’s priorities were serving the Lord and spending time with his family and friends. He adored his grandkids and great-grandkids. He loved to tell amazing stories and have fun wherever he went. He travelled to many parts of the world and had wonderful experiences. For 20 years Raul looked forward to his standing lunch date every Friday, with his good friends,

at Joe’s Cafe.

In the 1960s Raul owned/operated Navarro’s Furniture Den. In 1980, when Raul obtained his contractor’s license, he started his construction business, Navarro Construction and Development, with great success until he retired 40 years later.

Raul was always very active in his community. In the 1950s he was involved in opening the Santa Barbara Boys Club. During the ’60s he served as a board member for the Chamber of Commerce and March of Dimes organizations. He was also a member of the Jaycees and was instrumental in the 1963 opening of the Santa Barbara Zoo. In 1970 he was appointed by Governor Reagan as a commissioner and board member to Camarillo State Hospital for the mentally ill. He was involved with the Santa Barbara/Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities organization from 1980 thru 2018. His greatest joy and honor was that for 32 years he served as an Usher at the Santa Barbara Old Mission Sunday Services.

Raul leaves a deep void and will be missed dearly.

Services will be determined at a later date.