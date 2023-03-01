Navy veteran to start work as county’s general services director

COURTESY PHOTO

Kirk Lagerquist

Kirk Lagerquist’s appointment as the new general services director has been approved by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

His first day will be Monday.

Mr. Lagerquist will assume the duties from Janette Pell, who is retiring at the end of March after six years as the general services director.

Mr. Lagerquist recently concluded a 27-year career with the U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps, where he became known for his record of executive leadership, and public project and program management.

Mr. Lagerquist served as the military equivalent of a public works director at both large and small Navy installations. While serving at the Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Mr. Lagerquist led 41 military and 575 civilians in the execution of facilities maintenance, repair and construction for the Navy’s second-largest installation encompassing 3,100-plus facilities.

Mr. Lagerquist has been stationed in Ventura County three times throughout his career, for a total of seven years. He currently calls the area home, having spent the last three years of his career working as the second-in-command for Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu.

“We are honored to welcome a veteran with such an extensive and impressive military career to the county,” board chair and First District Supervisor Das Williams said in a news release. “Mr. Lagerquist’s skills and experience gained in the Navy align well with this position having firsthand experience taking care of facilities, capital investments and managing projects, including our community’s needs for buildings that consume less energy and less maintenance costs.”

“I see this position as a way to continue my career in public service. I’ve been in public service my entire career, with my first career serving the nation. This new chapter is focused on serving the citizens of Santa Barbara County,” Mr. Lagerquist said in a press release. “Having moved 14 times in 27 years, I especially look forward to the stability of staying in one place, and having the ability to see projects through inception to completion. I look forward to getting to know my team, and the wealth of experience and dedication that they put forth every day.”

The General Services Department performs a broad range of needed and valuable services to support County Departments. The department includes 98 employees and is broken down into three divisions: administration, finance and procurement; real property and fleet, and capital and facilities maintenance.

“Mr. Lagerquist is an innovative and collaborative professional who I am confident will support the Department’s strategic goals and lead the great team Janette Pell put together into the future,” Mona Miyasato, county executive officer, said.

She added, “I would also like to recognize Mrs. Pell for the impact she made on the county from leading the charge for the construction of the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria to bringing county services digital and the county’s transition to a zero-emission fleet.”

Mr. Lagerquist holds a master’s of science in civil engineering from the University of Colorado and a bachelor of science in civil engineering from Norwich University.

