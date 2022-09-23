Nazaretyan joins scholarship foundation board

COURTESY PHOTO

Emil Nazaretyan

Investment manager Emil Nazaretyan has joined the board of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Mr. Nazaretyan has worked in portfolio management, trading, research and investment management at firms in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles during his 14-year-plus career.

He currently serves as a portfolio manager at Mission Wealth in Santa Barbara.

He previously worked as an associate trader at Mercer Advisors, held banking and accounting positions at Wells Fargo and Conference Direct, respectively, and co-founded the startup Green Logic Asset Management, among other positions.

While earning a bachelor’s in business administration and finance at the University of California, Riverside, Mr. Nazaretyan spent a semester studying business and economics at Fudan University in Shanghai, China, and later worked for international wealth management firm Austen Morris Associates in that city.

His volunteer efforts have included Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Armenia Fund and humanitarian projects in Pedro Escobedo, Mexico, according to a news release.

“Emil is sincerely enthusiastic about helping us serve students and families in our community, and his youthful energy will undoubtedly benefit our Board. We are excited to welcome him,” said Foundation President and CEO Barbara Robertson.

For more about the foundation, see www.sbscholarship.org.

— Dave Mason