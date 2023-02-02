‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ actor to coach Santa Maria students

COURTESY PHOTO

Barrett Foa

SANTA MARIA — “NCIS: Los Angeles” regular and Broadway actor Barrett Foa will host an audition workshop for nearly 50 students from Pioneer Valley and Righetti high schools Friday.

Mr. Foa is also a singer and dancer. On “NCIS: Los Angeles,” he played Eric Beale, a senior technical operator assigned to the Office of Special Projects, for 12 years. Mr. Foa left the series in 2021.

The early afternoon session in Santa Maria offers Career Technical Education Theater students information on how to audition for film and theater. The students will also learn warm-up techniques, receive audition tips and critiques, said Selyn Harwin, Pioneer Valley’s theater teacher.

“The chance to sing for Barrett is an amazing opportunity, and I am so excited to have the chance to share my voice and hear feedback from such a talented actor,’’ said student Eli Chavez. “It will definitely be the highlight of my senior year.’’

“We are very excited to be having Barrett join us for this workshop,’’ Mr. Harwin added. “Many of our students plan on pursuing the performing arts in the future. Being able to offer them coaching from the industry’s best is pivotal for these students. We are extremely thankful to the CTE program for helping make this opportunity possible.”

— Dave Mason