Nearly 285,000 foreign nationals apprehended, evaded capture at border in April

By BETHANY BLANKLEY

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported there were 211,401 foreign nationals apprehended at the southwest border in April, the second-highest total in 22 years.

These numbers don’t include gotaways, however, those who agents report as known to have evaded capture after they entered the U.S. illegally. In April, gotaways totaled at least 73,463, with the greatest numbers reported in the El Paso and Tucson sectors.

When gotaway data is included, April’s numbers total nearly 285,000, and greater than all other months this year.

CBP said overall encounters in April were up 10% from March. The majority of border crossers, 182,114, were apprehended between ports of entry, up 12% from March. Among them were 5% more single adults and 28% more family units.

Since Jan. 12 through the end of April, over 79,000 foreign nationals scheduled appointments through the CBP One mobile app, CBP said; the majority were from Mexico, Venezuela and Haiti.

In April, CBP also processed and released into the U.S. more than 22,000 foreign nationals at ports of entry as exceptions to the public health authority Title 42 using the CBP One app.

Every month, The Center Square obtains unreported preliminary data from a Border Patrol agent that includes gotaway and other data. The agent provides the information on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation; it only includes Border Patrol data and excludes Office of Field Operations data – meaning the numbers are higher than reported.

The Rio Grande Valley gotaway data appears to be incomplete, the agent says, because it’s significantly lower than previous months while at the same time the region has been hit hard with groups of thousands of Venezuelans and Haitians attempting to enter at a time and ongoing surges of people continuing.

Less gotaways reported indicates that with fewer agents in the field, fewer people evading capture are being tracked or reported, meaning the number of people who illegally entered between ports of entry is expected to be significantly higher and unknown.The El Paso Sector again led all sectors with the greatest number of apprehensions, followed by the RGV and Del Rio sectors.