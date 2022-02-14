Necessary navigator

Karen Jorgensen fulfills vital role at Breast Cancer Resource Center

Cancer navigator and program coordinator at the Breast Cancer Resource Center in Santa Barbara, Karen Jorgensen

As the new cancer navigator and program coordinator at the Breast Cancer Resource Center in Santa Barbara, Karen Jorgensen describes her position as “equal parts translator, GPS and coach.

“For someone who is newly diagnosed with breast cancer, being able to make informed decisions relies heavily on understanding the medical terminology, and as a translator, I help patients understand this new language,” she said.

“A cancer diagnosis also comes with an often-overwhelming schedule of appointments, tests and tasks to complete. I can be the GPS who helps navigate the complex healthcare system. As a coach, my goal is to help patients/clients feel fully supported in their cancer journey.”

Ms. Jorgensen came to the BCRC with an impressive background: a bachelor’s of science degree in nursing from Rush University College of Nursing in Chicago, registered nurse, breast oncology nurse, certified patient navigator and women’s health advocate.

“Like so many things in my life, the opportunity to work with breast cancer patients just kind of presented itself,” said Ms. Jorgensen. “I had been working in healthcare as an educator and advocate for almost 10 years before obtaining my BSN and becoming a registered nurse, and initially my focus was women’s health in obstetrics and gynecology,”

“In 2010, a former colleague of mine took a position at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where they needed a breast oncology nurse coordinator, and she asked me if I’d be interested in joining the practice. Although I had no previous professional oncology experience, I had multiple relatives who had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and I knew I wanted to learn as much about it as I could, so I took the leap and immediately knew I had made the right decision.”

Cancer navigators were still a relatively new concept at the time. The American Cancer Society launched its first Patient Navigator Program in 2005.

Most important in her list of goals at BCRC is making clients feel supported and cared for “whenever they reach out to us — whether it’s by phone or in person, whether they need someone to talk to, or just a quiet place to come and sit and know they are not alone. I want to be a familiar face that is here to provide education and answer questions, ease anxiety and remove barriers that might impede care.”

As program coordinator, Ms. Jorgensen looks forward to hearing from clients and local healthcare providers about new programs or offerings they’d find useful.

“My hope is to continue to make connections with healthcare providers in the community to help them recognize that the BCRC can serve as a vital part of the care team,” she said.

Working with cancer patients has influenced her personal outlook and life.

“I would say that it’s made me more appreciative of life and has taught me how to find joy in the simple things. That may sound cliché, but it really is true — cancer is the great equalizer in that it can affect any one of us, whether we are young, old, rich, poor. It doesn’t discriminate. I’ve worked with patients from all walks of life, and the experience has really helped me accept the fact that there are just some things in life that despite our best efforts are not within our control,” Ms. Jorgensen said.

“This was an important lesson for me because I used to believe just the opposite and was always incredibly hard on myself for everything. I eventually realized that my behavior stemmed from a sort of magical thinking that I could protect myself from harm if I did everything perfectly, which, of course, is not a healthy nor realistic expectation of oneself.

“I’ve always been a compassionate person and have no trouble being patient and kind with others, but working in oncology has given me the gift of learning how to finally be compassionate toward myself as well, which I am incredibly grateful for! My patients have taught me that there truly is value in being kind and of being able to sit quietly with someone who is hurting and just allow them to ‘be’ without trying to ‘fix’ everything.”

An avid reader in her spare time, Ms. Jorgensen said a recent book that had a profound impact on her was “The Choice: Embrace the Possible,” a memoir by clinical psychologist and Holocaust survivor Dr. Edith Eger, who endured unspeakable suffering at a young age in Auschwitz.

“Despite her early experiences, her story is really one of inspiration and hope rather than sorrow, a journey through darkness into a place of light and strength that illustrates the tremendous power we all have inside ourselves to change how we respond to trauma by changing our thoughts.

“She notes that ‘Suffering is universal; victimhood is optional,’ but also cautions readers not to discount their own pain or compare themselves to others as they work through their trauma experience, as ‘there is no hierarchy when it comes to suffering.’

“I first discovered Dr. Eger’s work through one of my favorite podcasts: Brené Brown’s ‘Unlocking Us,’ where Brené and Dr. Eger took a deeper dive into the book to explore ‘the power of choosing how we see ourselves and how we resist the labels that people put on us’ and encourages listeners to change the thoughts and behaviors that may be keeping them imprisoned in the past.

“I loved this podcast episode so much that I listened to it twice, and then immediately bought Dr. Eger’s book, which I then feverishly filled with highlights and margin notes.They’re both that good.”

When asked about some of her favorite things about living in Santa Barbara, she said, “What’s not to love about living here? I grew up in upstate New York, lived for many years in Chicago and then eventually landed in Boston before finally making my way to Santa Barbara.

“What do the first three places have in common? Snow and freezing temperatures! After one-too-many times of having to dig my car out of a snowbank in the dark with minus-20-degree wind chills, I made it my mission to move someplace where the air didn’t hurt my face.

“Thankfully, the stars aligned in my favor. I was recruited for a job here in 2013 and have been pinching myself in disbelief and gratitude ever since.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com