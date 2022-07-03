Neglect kills trees, lawns

There is no water shortage in Santa Maria, yet the director of public works for the County of Santa Barbara has caused the death of millions of dollars worth of full grown trees, lawns, bushes and landscaping at the county complex at Betteravia and Miller streets in Santa Maria.

The installation of the solar equipment required some changes, but the unaffected area has turned into dead, dry trees, plants and bushes next to the buildings — dangerous fire conditions and for no valid reason at all. The director of public works has killed millions of dollars worth of full grown magnolias that are nowhere near the project. Millions of dollars of full grown trees, magnolias and many others dead, nearly dead, three-story high piles of fire tinder.

Trash-littered dead lawns, dirty masks, plastic sheeting, dead limbs, leaves, and dirt.

If the people in the city of Santa Barbara think that trees and grass are needed for climate change, they had better tell the director of public works about it.

Two county supervisors have their offices on Lakeside Parkway as part of the complex, but like another layer of government, they see nothing. They do not know that their county office is in a blighted neighborhood, without maintenance, nothing for them to see, nothing to do but cocktail hours.

There is no water shortage in Santa Maria. Across the street, the city of Santa Maria Crossroads soccer field is soggy from watering. All of the nearby businesses are producing tax revenue, using water, no problem.

We have water, but the neglect from the director of public works has killed lawns and trees by turning off the water.

Patricia L Lala

Santa Maria