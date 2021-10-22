NEIKIRK, Glen Welling

Passed on October 12, 2021 at his home.

He was born to Marie Glenn and Ernest Johnson on a farm near Havelock, Iowa on October 25, 1922. In 1938 Glen joined his mother and new stepfather, Leighton Neikirk, in Burlingame, CA. Glen joined the US Navy and after his discharge in 1946 he served in the Naval Reserve Unit in Santa Barbara and graduated from the University of California in 1950.

He was affiliated with several insurance companies, banks and Santa Barbara County for 20 years. He was elected three times as Santa Barbara County Treasurer-Public Administrator and appointed additional duties as Public Guardian.

Glen was a member of many Masonic Bodies, including Scottish Rite and York Rite, Shriners and Royal Order of Scotland. He was also active in the Elks Club, Cosmopolitan Club, Channel City Club, American Scandinavian Foundation, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Rotary International, Goleta Valley CBMC and Santa Barbara CBMC.

He leaves a daughter Patricia Palmer, her husband Dennis, two grandchildren, David and Kathleen, and several cousins.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 9:30 to 11:30 am, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Mortuary, 15 E. Sola Street, Santa Barbara followed by a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Avenue, Santa Barbara.

There will be a memorial service at the Santa Barbara Masonic Temple, 16 E. Carrillo Street on December 4, 2021, at 3 pm. This is subject to change depending on Covid regulations at that time. Masks must be worn at all events.

In lieu of flowers, you may send gifts to Visiting Nurses and Hospice Care (VNA), 500 E. Montecito Street, S-200, Santa Barbara, CA 93103 or your favorite charity in his honor.