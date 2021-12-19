NELSON, Edward Olof

Ted Nelson, 89, of Monterey, CA, passed away on December 5, 2021. He was born to Adolph and Ada Nelson in Detroit, MI.

Ted graduated from University of Detroit High School before earning a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Engineering from the University of Michigan.

He is survived by a sister, Sigrid Artman, and 17 nieces and nephews. His four brothers (Bob, Dick, Don, and Joe Nelson) and sister Mary N. Berry predeceased him.

No services are planned.