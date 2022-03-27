NELSON, Edward Ralph

Edward Ralph Nelson died peacefully in his sleep February 12, 2022. He was born in Santa Barbara on July 12, 1941 to Ralph and Elizabeth Nelson. He is survived by his wife Paula of 38 years, stepsons Dale and David (Mary) Cummings, stepgrandchildren Cassie (Alfonso) Chavez, Conner Cummings, Crystal Cummings and Jon (Irina) Manchak, great-grandchildren Sebastian and Arianni Chavez and Alexander Manchak.

Eddie and Paula enjoyed bowling for many years and then took up golf and played for 39 years. Eddie enjoyed working with his hands building furniture and bird houses.

Eddie was a car guy. He belonged to the Chevrollers car club in the ’70s. He worked for Bob Joehnck’s Automotive for 20 years building racing engines and had his own Chevy Corvette that he raced for many years.

No services are planned.