NELSON, Janet Marie

On February 26th, 2020, Janet Marie Nelson passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She was born on December 27, 1932, in Seattle, Washington to Otto and Lillian Sandall, she had one brother, Jerry. Janet graduated with her B.A. degree from Washington State University and attended University of Washington where she received her teaching credential. She taught Home Economics at Lake Washington High School.

Janet met Ned Nelson on a ski trip and they were married in Seattle in 1956. They were happily married for over 59 years. They had four children, Douglas, David, Greg, and Sonja. They moved for a short time to Chicago, then to Glendale, CA before moving to Goleta in 1973. They bought Coast Rents which became Coast Medical & Party, with Jack and Bea Leis, located at the corner of Pueblo and Calle Real in Santa Barbara. Janet was the office manager at Coast. They had many friends and good times at their home of more than 40 years on Camino Caseta.

After retiring in 1987, Janet and Ned spent many years traveling in their motorhome to visit family in Washington and Minnesota, riding their bikes in the states and Ireland, and vacations local and abroad. They especially loved their motor home trips with the grandkids. Janet was a long time member of both Christ Lutheran Church and Grace Lutheran Church. Janet was an avid quilter and spent many hours with her quilting groups at Christ Lutheran and at Grace. Janet was grateful for all of the caregivers and support she received at Mariposa at Ellwood shores.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband Ned, brother Jerry, and her son Douglas. Janet leaves behind her sons, David (Rebecca), Greg (Carrie), daughter Sonja, and grandchildren Timothy, Alicia, Richard, Amanda, Matthew, Luke, Masson and Lillian. The May 2nd Celebration of Life has been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please donate and support the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).