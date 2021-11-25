NELSON, Lucia Janet

April 28, 1930 – October 10, 2021

Lucia Janet (Arensmeier) Nelson passed away October 10, 2021 in Vallejo, CA. Born to Zelma Mildred “Babe” (Bell) and Roy Rahl Arensmeier in Cumberland, IA, she gratefully grew up on a farm and graduated as salutatorian from Massena HS in 1948. After working for Mutual of Omaha in Omaha, NE, she married William “Bill” Noble Nelson on February 17, 1952. They lived in Florida, Louisiana, California, Kansas, Nebraska, Georgia, Wisconsin, and finally Goleta, California during Bill’s

career with GM.

Lucia was a wonderful homemaker, staying home to lovingly raise her children, Mark William Nelson and Vicki Lynn (Nelson) Garcia. After Mark’s passing in 2012, Vicki and husband John moved Bill and Lucia to northern California to care for them.

Lucia enjoyed a special relationship with her beloved sister Joyce and cousins Phyllis and Mary. She loved her nephews and nieces, her many friends, and animals, especially her five cats. She enjoyed reading mysteries, viewing old movies, trying new recipes and watching the Food Channel. She was fun, considerate, thoughtful, wise, creative, giving, honest, and above all, loving.

Lucia was predeceased by her beloved husband and son. She — and her infectious giggle — will be greatly missed by daughter Vicki, son-in-law John, sister Joyce and brother-in-law Clarence, nephews and nieces, friends, and her extended GM family.

For more about Lucia, please visit passalacquafuneralchapel.com/obituaries/. A private celebration of life may be held in the future. If you wish, donations may be made to Viva (vivashelter.org) a no-kill cat shelter, or Sutter Care at Home Hospice (sutterhealth.org/services/home-health-hospice/hospice).