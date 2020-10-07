Sprawling Nesbitt estate available in auction in Montecito

COURTESY PHOTO

The $65 million Montecito private estate owned by hotelier Patrick Nesbitt comes with a regulation polo club (with 17-horse barn attached), private disco with a 200+ capacity, and 128-foot infinity edge pool along with many more amenities.

The sprawling 20-acre Montecito estate owned by hotelier Patrick Nesbitt will be available to the highest bidder in an auction next month.

Held via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Rick Hilston and Rodrigo Iglesias of Hilton & Hyland, the grand Medeterranean-style mansion owned by the founder and head of Windsor Capital Group is currently offered for $65 million. The property will sell with no reserve to the highest bidder from Nov. 16 to 19 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, www.conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

The estate was featured in a Brittney Spears music video and boasts 43,000 square feet of luxury living, including seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a number of amenities. The estate includes a regulation polo field with a clubhouse, main and guest houses, 5,000-bottle hidden wine cellar with attached tasting room, and a 128-foot infinity edge pool.

The 10-acre polo field is considered a world-class venue, having starred in music videos and hosted tournaments and private matches. The club is attached to a barn with space for 17 horses.

“This property is equipped with the best and most essential amenities for the true equestrian,” Mr. Iglesias said in a statement. “Unmatched privacy combined with your very own polo club and stables, next to the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, makes this a dream home for any fan of the sport of kings. This is the best of both equestrian luxury and proximity to Montecito and Santa Barbara and all they have to offer.”

The estate’s ballroom can accommodate up to 200 people. Also included is a 15-seat movie theater and sports bar.

A rooftop deck, reached through a secret door in the entry rotunda, affords views of the mountains, the ocean, and sightlines clear down to Malibu. Its 128-foot infinity-edge pool with a surrounding sun deck is an ideal spot for soaking up the sun during a polo match and an alfresco cocktail party afterward. Exquisite details abound inside, from the intricately crafted ceilings to the gleaming mahogany office complete with a private access door, officials said.

“Being well-versed in the hospitality industry, I am excited to bring my property to auction with two of the industry’s finest — Concierge Auctions and Hilton & Hyland. I’m confident that together, the firms’ world-class marketing and expertise, paired with the speed and certainty that only Concierge Auctions and their proven process can bring, will identify the buyer for this world-class estate,” Mr. Nesbitt said in a statement. “We built our property with the ultimate in privacy and amenities in mind, and while we have enjoyed it for many years, are looking forward to downsizing and moving onto new ventures.”

Other features include two outdoor kitchens; a rooftop hot tub and lounge space; a driving range with a putting green and sand traps; a private spa with a dry sauna and massage room; Japanese and English-style gardens; duck ponds; horse riding trails; a butterfly habitat; and a four-car garage and external parking for up to 100 cars.

The estate overlooks Loon Point Beach and the Pacific Coast Highway. The estate is available for showings daily by appointment, as well as for private virtual showings.

“I’m extremely pleased to be working with Concierge Auctions again. They are masters of their craft and the clear leader in the space,” Mr. Hilton, chairman of Hilton & Hyland, said in a statement. “As the leading brokerage in Los Angeles and the greater area, Hilton and Hyland is continually focused on bringing the best marketing tools to our high-end clientele, and we’re thrilled to combine our resources and global reach to ultimately name a new owner of this truly one-of-a-kind property on auction day.”

For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit conciergeauctions.com or call +1-212-202-2940.

email: mwhite@newspress.com