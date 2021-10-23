Neuroscientist to discuss women’s health issues

COURTESY PHOTO

UCSB neuroscience Emily Jacobs will discuss problems caused by the lack of female medical researchers. Her talk about women’s health issues will take place Tuesday at the university library and will be livestreamed on the UCSB Library Facebook page.

UCSB neuroscientist Emily Jacobs will discuss women’s health issues during a talk at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the university library’s Pacific View Room.

The free program is called “The Scientific Body of Knowledge: Whose Body Does it Serve?” You can watch it in-person at the library or see it live-streamed on the UCSB Library Facebook page.

Dr. Jacobs, associate professor of psychological and brain sciences, will discuss how the lack of female medical researchers has slowed progress in tackling women’s health issues, as well as her lab’s work on how hormones impact brain function.

“Pregnancy, the menstrual cycle, menopause: All of these features of women’s lives have been largely ignored by science,” Dr. Jacobs said in a news release. “That’s not just detrimental to women’s health. It’s detrimental to our basic understanding of the brain.”

Dr. Jacobs’ talk is co-sponsored by the Feminist Futures Initiative.

— Dave Mason