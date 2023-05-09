Nevada gas price average 60 cents higher than national average

By CHRIS WOODWARD

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – Drivers in Nevada are paying roughly 60 cents more per gallon than the national average, and analysts expect prices in the state are at least a few weeks from peaking.

Nevada’s average price for a gallon of regular gas is $4.28 as of Wednesday, according to AAA. The national average is $3.68.

Mid-grade price in Nevada, on average, is $4.53 a gallon. Premium is an average of $4.76 and diesel costs an average of $4.48, AAA data shows.

Gas prices are less than they were at this time last year. However, prices may not come down anytime soon.

“Nevada, like almost all states, is seeing prices rise as we transition to summer gasoline and refineries in southern California that serve Nevada do maintenance,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy. “We’re probably a few weeks from peaking, which should occur mid-May to mid-June before falling gently through the rest of the summer.”

Mineral County is seeing some of the highest gas prices in Nevada at $4.70 on average. Pershing and Washoe County have averages of $4.42, and $4.36, respectively.

Lander and Elko County have some of the cheapest gas prices at an average of $3.83 and $3.82, respectively.