Nevada joins Washington, Oregon in ArrayRx discount prescription drug card program

By KATELYNN RICHARDSON

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — Nevadans will now have access to a digital discount card for prescription drugs, Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced.

The ArrayRx card is free to all Nevadans, both insured and uninsured. According to the governor’s office, it could reduce medication prices by up to 20% on brand name drugs and 80% for generic brands.

All U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved prescriptions are eligible for discounts, and most pharmacies accept the card.

“Prescription drugs can get too expensive – and this program will keep more money in Nevadans’ pockets,” Gov. Sisolak wrote on Twitter. “Taking care of yourself and prioritizing your health shouldn’t leave you bankrupt – and I will never stop in my mission to bring more affordable health care solutions to Nevadans.”

A recent survey found 65% of Nevadans worry about affording health care costs. One in three “experienced hardships” like not being able to fill a prescription.

Gov. Sisolak announced Nevada would join ArrayRx with Oregon and Washington in February as part of a broader effort to reduce medication costs and promote transparency.

The program was launched in 2006 as the Northwest Prescription Drug Consortium to “allow state agencies, local governments, businesses, labor organizations, and uninsured individuals to pool their purchasing power to get bigger discounts on prescription drugs.”