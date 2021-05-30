‘Never Stop Creating’ winners announced

COURTESY PHOTO

Central Coast New Tech High School student Keira Prazanowski won “Overall Excellence” for her shadow fork photo in the “Never Stop Creating” photography competition. The Central Coast Film Society recognized the work of 15 students for creative excellence during the “Never Stop Creating” competition.

The Central Coast Film Society has announced the winners of its “Never Stop Creating” competition.

The contest recognizes 15 students for excellence in film, photography and media.

This was the first year the society held this competition, and students were invited to submit pieces under the categories of film, photography, screenwriting/storytelling, film editing/reel and podcasting. Students presented their work during a virtual showcase May 1 and 2 before a panel composed of industry professionals and media artists.

The judges awarded “Overall Excellence” awards to five students, who received $100 scholarships for their work. Ian Hammonds of San Luis Obispo High School won the film category, Keria Prazanowski of Central Coast New Tech High School won the photography category, Ian McKay of San Luis Obispo High School won the screenwriting category, Quinn Stacy of the Dunn School won the film editing/reel category, and Zarian Schick and Douglas Troy of San Luis Obispo High School took home the prize for the podcasting category.

A number of other students were awarded “Awards in Excellence” for their submissions to the competition, though they were not given scholarships.

Contest participants also voted for their favorite piece submitted to the competition, and the winner took home a $100 award for the “Best in Show.” Linnaea Marks of San Luis Obispo High School won the award for a piece titled “Metamorphosis, Self Portrait.”

“The past year these student creators have endured the unthinkable with lockdowns, remote classes and canceled events from school to sports and recreation,” Raiza Giorgi, president of the Central Coast Film Society, said in a statement. “We wanted to give them an opportunity to do something positive. This competition gave them an opportunity for a creative for all those feelings bottled up, and wow, we saw just incredible work.”

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com