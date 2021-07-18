‘Neverending Story’ at Goleta drive-in

GOLETA — UCSB Arts & Lectures will present “Neverending Story” at 8:30 p.m. Thursday during its free summer movie series at West Wind Drive-In, 907 S. Kellogg Ave.

The 1984 movie is about a boy who dives into a fantasy world with some help from a special book.

Viewers are encouraged to arrive early Thursday at the Goleta drive-in for the food trucks, concessions, prize drawings and entertainment emceed by Catherine Remak of K-LITE 101.7.

The “Neverending Story” screening is part of UCSB Arts & Lectures’ drive-in series devoted to 1980s and ’90s movies.

For more information, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Dave Mason