New 3D catheter used in Santa Maria hospital

A team at Marian Regional Medical Center holds the new catheter technology.

Marian Regional Medical Center is the first to announce the implementation of the new 3D Intracardiac Echo catheter, called NuvisonNAV, by Biosense Webster.

The Santa Maria hospital noted it has created a significant advancement in the treatment and diagnosis of abnormal heart rhythms. With this new technology, cardiologists can now view an entire chamber of the heart while beating, in 3D, in intricate detail and live-time while performing minimally invasive procedures.

Dr. Brett Gidney, a cardiac electrophysiologist in Santa Maria, was the first to perform this groundbreaking procedure using this new advanced technology at Marian Regional Medical Center.

“I’m proud to say the first ever procedure was a success,” Dr. Brett Gidney said. “While it may take some time for this technology to be adopted globally, Marian Regional Medical Center has been honored as the first institution worldwide to implement the new catheter in patients.”

This new technology is giving access to a better understanding of the heart’s rhythm and allows for increased precision in the maneuvering of catheters within the heart. This should directly point out the source of life-changing and life-threatening abnormal heart rhythms, according to Marian.

Leah Shady, a Biosense Webster executive clinical account specialist, said Dr. Gidney has performed a record amount of ablation procedures at Marian. “His expertise is invaluable, and he has a great excitement for new technology!”

This new catheter technology helps reduce the risk of complications and can take less time to complete the procedure than 2D technology, which was used previously, according to Marian.

