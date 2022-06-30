New administrators to lead Lompoc schools

The Lompoc Unified School District has announced a new team of administrators for the 2022-23 school year.

“Our interview panels did a great job identifying the best candidates for these administrative openings,” Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla said in a news release. “The new staff are dedicated, hard-working, and all have demonstrated that they are great listeners who advocate for kids.”

Madalyn Anderson, is the new principal at Buena Vista Elementary School, and her dean, Luisa Parkinson, is a longtime LUSD teacher.

Victor Velazquez has been promoted from dean to principal at Clarence Ruth Elementary School. Mr. Velazquez previously worked for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

Lynette Martin, former teacher and instructional coach with LUSD, will be the new dean at Clarence Ruth.

At Los Berros Elementary School, Interim Principal,Megan Evans has been named the permanent principal. She is joined by Jasmine Day-Riley as her dean.

Lesley Davis will kick-off 2022-2023 as the new principal leading La Honda STEAM Academy.

At the secondary level, Lompoc Valley Middle School will also have a new dean, Brian Wallace. Erin Williams will be Lompoc High’s new dean, and new Assistant Principal Edward Jones will be joining the Braves team.

Finally, at the Education Center, Chantal Martinez, longtime special educator for LUSD, will be the new coordinator for education services.

In addition, Clarence Ruth Principal Susan Reilly was selected as the director of information and technology.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com