New art exhibit explores impacts of climate change

The exhibit “Tipping Point” examines climate change.

The Ann Foxworthy Gallery’s latest exhibit, “Tipping Point,” is a thought provoking exploration of the impacts of climate change by six artists.

The show, which runs from today through Oct. 25, features the work of Bay Hallowell, Cynthia Martin, RT Livingston, Tom Pazderka, Marlene Struss and Susan Tibbles.

The gallery is located at Allan Hancock College inside the Academic Resource Center, Bldg. L on the Santa Maria campus, 800 S. College Drive.

The mixed media work in the exhibition focuses on the existential threat of climate change and how it impacts the artists’ work. Each artist approaches the crisis from a different point of view as they translate the issues of climate change into their own insightful and often satirical and humorous visual language.

“California is on the front lines of climate change. The sum of all its parts in this timely show tells a human-interest story,” said Ms. Martin. “We see sea levels rising. We experience coastal erosion. All this in our own backyard.”

Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. Thursday. To learn more about the exhibit, visit twww.hancockcollege.edu/gallery.

