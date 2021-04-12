New art graces Marcia Burtt Gallery

COURTESY PHOTO

Michael Ferguson’s “Iris with Fence,” a 33- by 25-inch acrylic, is featured in Marcia Burtt Gallery’s “In Color” exhibit.

Two new exhibits have arrived at Marcia Burtt Gallery for art lovers’ enjoyment.

The first is “In Color,” which will be available for viewing April 9 through June 6 at the Santa Barbara gallery, which is at 517 Laguna St.

The artists focused on color in the pieces and aimed for viewers to “re-examine how we view the world,” according to a news release.

“Paintings and photographs of landscapes, flowers, still life and abstracted nature flood the gallery with striking color,” the exhibit’s description reads. “Expanses of sky, ocean and fields create plains of deep blues and intense greens. Dawn and dusk transform vistas into visions of yellow, orange, and magenta.

“Cropped from the larger landscape, enlarged flowers are cut by sharp green leaves. Slices of yellow fruit float on pastel ceramic plates. Bright blue stripes form a fence backdrop to a crayon-colored hen and rooster. A blue tarp drapes over a tractor like a scarf. Further leaving realism behind, buildings flatten into colored squares, a red forest and green water of a quarry appear to be from another universe.”

In addition, artist Susan Petty released “Susan Petty: Drawings,” where she uses graphite on paper to draw trees, buildings and waves. The exhibit is also available from April 9 through June 6.

The description reads, “Precise, delicate line complements cross-hatched shading. Intense detail elevates cast-off feathers, nests and rocks into sublime subjects worthy of study.”

Visit artlacuna.com/exhibits/in-color-petty-drawings to learn more about the exhibits.

