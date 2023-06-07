New Beginnings adds community center

The New Beginnings Counseling Center will open a new community center Friday in Santa Barbara.

The center will be on East Montecito Street and will keep New Beginnings’ various operations all in one building.

“They have a continuum of services. Most people are familiar with the Safe Parking program, but that’s just one service,” New Beginnings spokesman Wade Cowper told the News-Press.

The Safe Parking program provides individuals and families a place to park a vehicle they are sleeping in. The program has operated since 2004 and manages more than 150 parking spaces across 26 lots.

New Beginnings works with several local churches, government and non-government agencies, as well as local businesses to keep the operation going.

The center also hosts a veterans program to provide counseling specific to those who have served. The veterans program has operated since 2013 and helps veterans through the process of finding housing, including temporary financial aid and housing searches.

New Beginnings provides a number of other services, including parenting counseling to help manage domestic instability. The center has been around for 50 years and works with approximately 2,000 patients every year.

The staff’s hope is that the new counseling center will allow New Beginnings to better serve Santa Barbara.

“It’s going to make an impact on the community,” said Mr. Cowper. “It’s going to allow New Beginnings to help more people.”

