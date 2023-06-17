New Beginnings opens center on Montecito Street

New Beginnings announced the opening of its new expanded office and collaborative center earlier this month. The expanded location will house the entire spectrum of services the organization provides in South County.

New Beginnings is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofits. It provides mental health counseling to low-income community members and helps work on homelessness for individuals, families and veterans throughout Santa Barbara County.

The new center opened on June 9 at 530 E. Montecito Street and will continue to help the more than 2,000 people who are served by the nonprofit in the Central Coast area.

“We are grateful to have found a new home,” said Kristine Schwarz, executive director of New Beginnings. “It was a complicated and lengthy process, but now we can take New Beginnings to the next level. The need has never been greater, and the time is now. We look forward to expanding our partnerships and the number of people we serve.”

The organization works on four core programs:

— Community Counseling Center.

— Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program.

— Life Skills Parenting and Education Program.

— The Safe-Parking Program.

“This center will make an impact on our community,” said New Beginnings Board President Jackie Kurta. “For the first time, people in need can come to one site and get a full continuum of services to get them back on their feet. COVID-19 showed us all how fundamental mental health care is, as well as the need for safe housing and dependable resources.”

For More Information, visit the New Beginnings website at www.sbnbcc.org or call 805-963-7777.

