New Beginnings to hold annual fundraiser

SANTA BARBARA — New Beginnings is holding its annual fundraiser at the West Wind Drive-In, 907 S. Kellogg Ave., on Oct. 22.

The agency is showing the comedy-drama film “The Fisher King,” (1991) starring Jeff Bridges, Robin Williams and Mercedes Ruehl. The fundraiser will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., and the price of admission is $50 per vehicle, according to a news release.

A second late-night screening will occur starting at approximately 9:30 p.m. and is available at $5 per vehicle.

New Beginnings provides quality, affordable counseling, shelter, case management and education and provides clients with the ability to lead healthy and productive lives.

Guests will enjoy a series of short interviews with New Beginnings’ staff and volunteers highlighting the agency’s work this year as well as a never-before-seen interview with Oscar-winner Mercedes Ruehl and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Richard LaGravenese. The evening will also include a screening of the 2019 Oscar-Winning short film “Hair Love,” which follows the story of a man who must do his daughter’s hair for the first time, and another short film about a businessman meeting a homeless man in a café called “French Roast.” These short films were chosen because they reinforce the message that New Beginnings hopes to convey throughout the evening.

“New Beginnings is showing “The Fisher King” in particular to help inform community members about trauma and how it impacts those around us,” Executive Director Kristine Schwarz said in a statement. “We are using story-telling as a more engaging way of educating people about the issues New Beginnings works to address.”

The fundraiser will also include prize giveaways. For each ticket purchased, New Beginnings will provide a ticket that will enter its event attendees into a drawing to win various prizes: A two-night stay in a wonderful cabin at Pine Mountain Club in the Los Padres Forest, a 2016 bottle of Shafer wine, and a BMW Baby Racer with over a hundred celebrity signatures on it.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-beginnings-annual-fundraiser-at-the-drive-in-tickets-118048679779?mc_cid=f28714f85c&mc_eid=a55103a510.

New Beginnings Counseling Center, at 324 E. Carrillo St., Suite C, in Santa Barbara, is a nonprofit organization. For more information, please call 805-963-7777 ext. 112 or email development@sbnbcc.org.

— Mitchell White