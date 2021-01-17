New Beginnings to offer clinical training

SANTA BARBARA — New Beginnings Counseling Center, in partnership with the UCSB Counseling and Psychological Services, is offering clinical training from via Zoom next month.

The training, set for 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 8, will feature Sherisa Dahlgren, LMFT. The session, titled “Secondary Trauma Street: Vicarious Trauma, Compassion Fatigue, and Burnout in the Mental Health Setting,” is $40 and meets the requirements for two hours of continuing education for LMFTs, LPCCs, LEPs, LCSWs, and psychologists.

To purchase a ticket to attend, visit https://bit.ly/38Hy3HG.

The training is designed for professionals in the helping professions who may encounter high levels of exposure to trauma in their day-to-day work. The workshop aims to analyze the various forms of secondary traumatic stress, such as vicarious trauma, compassion fatigue, and burnout, and explore ways to prevent over-exposure while optimizing each professional’s health and well-being. Participants will also learn how to identify signs and symptoms of secondary trauma stress, learn preventative measures for mitigating risk to trauma exposure in the workplace, and much more.

“Now more than ever, our community’s mental health and social work professionals are susceptible to secondary traumatic stress,” Paula Strauss, interim clinical director, said in a statement. “Learning how to more effectively process the trauma experienced during client encounters will help mental health and social work professionals improve their own mental health, as well as the level of care they can provide to their clients.”

Ms. Dahlgren is an innovative creator of evidenced informed holistic treatment modalities for PTSD. She holds specific expertise in integrating arts and holistic modalities into the healing of primary and secondary trauma. Through her consulting firm, Inherent Wellbeing, she provides experiential training on wellness strategies to address vicarious trauma, serves as interim executive capacity for organizations in transition, designs and implements resiliency based clinical approaches to PTSD, and creates sustainable work practices in under-resourced environments.

— Mitchell White