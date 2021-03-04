Home Local New bike lanes
Local

New bike lanes

by Rafael Maldonado 0 comment
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS
By the end of Friday, Santa Barbara city crews hope to finish two enhancement measures to the State Street promenade: green bike lanes painted down the center to separate bicyclists and pedestrians and bollards in front of the terracotta planters to further close off traffic, from Victoria Street to Ortega Street.
