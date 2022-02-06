New bike path is great

First of all, big kudos to the city and all the companies involved in making the new bike path along Las Positas and Modoc roads. It is so beautiful and well done.

It will be a “multi-use” path, which indicates walkers (often four abreast), bikers, dogs, wheelchairs, whatever. If you have ever tried to actually ride your bike on the bike path at the beach, you learn rather quickly you’d rather take your chances in the street.

The bike lanes along the road are for those bikers who commute or are more serious riders who want a continuous ride not broken up by others or a potentially more dangerous collision with those who are unaware, have ear buds on and don’t hear you ring your bell or say “on your left,” and/or are not used to sharing the multi-use lanes.

Again, big congratulations to anyone involved in its construction!

E. Campo

Santa Barbara