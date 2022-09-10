New book club kits available at Lompoc Library

Ten new book club kits for the community’s use are available now at the Lompoc Public Library.

Each kit contains 10 paperback copies of a new book title and discussion questions to start a lively conversation. To search for these book club kits and other materials available through the Black Gold Library System, the community can visit lom.blackgold.org/?browsecategory=bg_bcbag&subcategory=bg_bcbag_book_club_kits _at_lompoc.

The public is welcome to check out the kits for six weeks. Book club kits are not currently renewable.

— Marilyn McMahon