Home Life New book club kits available at Lompoc Library
Life

New book club kits available at Lompoc Library

by Marilyn McMahon 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Ten new book club kits for the community’s use are available now at the Lompoc Public Library.

Each kit contains 10 paperback copies of a new book title and discussion questions to start a lively conversation. To search for these book club kits and other materials available through the Black Gold Library System, the community can visit lom.blackgold.org/?browsecategory=bg_bcbag&subcategory=bg_bcbag_book_club_kits _at_lompoc.

The public is welcome to check out the kits for six weeks. Book club kits are not currently renewable.

— Marilyn McMahon

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

News-Press Staff Writer

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More