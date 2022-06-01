New brewery an instant hit

Cold Coast sees immediate success after opening in Lompoc

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Cold Coast Brewing Co. recently opened at

118 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc.



Cold Coast Brewing Co. has seen a strong amount of business since its recent opening in Lompoc.

That’s according to one of its partners, Mike Lamping, who talked to the News-Press about the new brewery and its emphasis on a family environment.

“It’s been great. The city and the community has shown out in force,” Mr. Lamping told the News-Press. “A lot of new people are from out of town. They like the environment so they come back.”

Cold Coast was featured May 7 at the Buellton Brew Fest, and that led to much of the new brewery’s out-of-town business.

The new Lompoc brewery is known for its craft beers.

Cold Coast Brewing Co. opened May 20 at 118 W. Ocean Ave.

In addition to Mr. Lamping, the brewery is owned by business partners Eric Oviatt, Jason Drew and David Caro. The business was “sparked from a true passion for the art of brewing,” according to its website (coldcoastbrewing.com).

Mr. Lamping spoke to what makes their establishment unique. “The open space and the family environment, where you can bring the kids. We have board games, card games, table games, a version of shuffleboard and good beer. Families come in with their kids.”

Because Cold Coast is not currently licensed to prepare and sell food on-site, the business sells prepackaged food such as popcorn and beef jerky.

Cold Coast Brewing Co.’s open space is part of its charm.

“We have developed a copacetic relationship with the food trucks,” said Mr. Lamping. “People bring in (food) outside from the food trucks or other places, or have DoorDash delivered here. I have even seen people bring in picnic baskets with charcuterie boards.”

Mr. Lamping told the News-Press what inspired the business.

“It was something we came up with, brewing at home for about six years, handing out beer and getting good quality feedback. So we decided to start doing research, and now we are doing it for a living.

“It’s all West Coast-style beers. It is all craft, sticking true to craft beer style. We are a nano brewery. We do our best to make a quality product that the public enjoys.”

At left, Max Janatsch pours a pint at Cold Coast Brewing Co. At right, A sign marks the year that Cold Coast Brewing Co. was established: 2022.

Mr. Lamping also addressed the long-term vision for the business: “Expansion. Maybe open a satellite tasting room. Once we have an overstock, we will start canning and getting out to local stores so that people outside of Lompoc can enjoy our craft.”

Cold Coast Brewing also hosts family-friendly weeknight events, and Mr. Lamping said the business is in the process of scheduling them.

“We will do Jenga tournaments every other week,” he said. “People play Magic: The Gathering here.”

He said Cold Coast is also planning trivia nights and probably will have karaoke as well.

Mr. Lamping said the goal is for “something where people can come out and do something fun with their families and friends on a weeknight and still get home early enough to go to work the next morning.”

