New businesses open in Santa Ynez Valley despite pandemic

At least 20 visitor-related businesses have opened or begun plans to open in the Santa Ynez Valley since the pandemic began.

Among them are five new lodging properties, seven new restaurants, six new wineries and tasting rooms and four other businesses ranging from a specialty coffee shop to an electric vehicle rental provider. They’re all ready to welcome visitors back to the valley.

“Opening or expanding a small business presents challenges at any time, but particularly during the events of the past year, so my hat goes off to those individuals in the Santa Ynez Valley who have persevered in pursuit of their dreams,” said Shelby Sim, president and CEO of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley. “The support of these and other businesses from locals in the form of staycations, takeout meals, to go wine sales and more has been overwhelmingly positive, but it is the return of leisure and eventually group travel will truly help them thrive.”

The following lodging properties opened during the pandemic: Hotel Ynez, The Winston, Vinland Hotel & Lounge, Zaca Creek Inn and The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern.

Recently opened restaurants include The Tavern at Zaca Creek, peasants FEAST, Nella Kitchen & Bar, Bob’s Well Bread, Coast Range & Vaquero Bar, Bar Le Cote and Sear Steakhouse.

New wineries include Clean Slate Wine Bar, Arrowsmith’s Wine Bar, McClain Cellars, Stolpman Fresh Garage, Storm Wines and Grimm’s Bluff.

The other newly opened businesses include Queen Cup Coffee, Moke Experience — Solvang (electric vehicles), Tin City Cider and Enjoy Bagels + Sweets.

