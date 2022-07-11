New City Hall Hours

Starting this month, the doors to City Hall will be unlocked at 9 a.m. and locked at 3 p.m. City Hall is open daily, Monday through Friday, with the exception of closures every other Friday and federal holidays.

The new hours went into effect on July 5.

Doors will remain unlocked until 5:30 p.m. (or later) on days when City Council is meeting or a public meeting is being held in Council Chambers.

A Downtown Ambassador will be stationed in the lobby from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily, to assist visitors entering City Hall.

Signs noting the updated operating hours will be posted on the front doors.

After-hours deliveries should be made at the Human Resources door, by ringing the bell.

Answers to frequently asked questions and payment inquiries can be found on the city’s website at www.santabarbaraca.gov.

— Neil Hartstein