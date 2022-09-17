New classrooms at Monroe School

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSThis is one of the five new classrooms built at Monroe Elementary School in Santa Barbara. It’s used by sixth-grade teacher Cory Cordero-Rabe’s class. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new classrooms took place Friday morning and was co-hosted by Principal Brian Naughton, and Dr. Hilda Maldonado, superintendent of the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Members of the district’s board also attended. During the ceremony, David Hetyonk of Santa Barbara Unified discussed the project’s history. Speakers also included Elizabeth McGillivrary of McGillivray Construction and Joe Wilcox of KBZ Architects. The 14-month project, which consisted of two new buildings, cost $3.67 million and was financed by Measure J, a $58 million bond measure covering improvements for the district’s elementary schools. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Newsom vetoes tax exemption bill for manufacturing equipment next post Buellton recognized for excellence in arts Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.