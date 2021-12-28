New COVID-19 cases reported over weekend

Santa Barbara County reported 79 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Of those, the highest number, 19, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had four cases.

Elsewhere, three cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Sixteen cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Three cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Two cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported five cases.

Eleven cases were in Goleta.

Eight cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Three cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The location of five cases was pending.

Thirty-nine patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 11 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 48,247 cases, of which 999 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 562.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 68.6% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 64.5% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

SATURDAY

Santa Barbara County reported 126 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, the highest number, 42, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Twelve cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had 10 cases.

Elsewhere, 14 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Three cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Four cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported six cases.

Fifteen cases were in Goleta.

The location of four cases was pending.

SUNDAY

Santa Barbara County reported 204 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, the highest number, 65, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Twenty-four cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had six cases.

Elsewhere, 15 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Seven cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Six cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported eleven cases.

Twenty-two cases were in Goleta.

The location of seven cases was pending.

