New Cuyama Airport reopens; Blue Sky Center is helping

The New Cuyama Airport has reopened and is operating with help from the Blue Sky Center.

A ribbon cutting took place Oct. 13 on the airport and its popular L88 airstrip, which is managed and maintained by Blue Sky Center, a local nonprofit. Those attending the ribbon cutting included representatives of Santa Barbara County, airport commissioners from San Luis Obispo County and 80 supporters from both the local communities as well as regional aviation enthusiasts.

With a donation from the San Simeon Fund and more than $20,000 raised through individual contributions, the airstrip was resurfaced over the summer, allowing for its permit to be reinstated in October.

New Cuyama’s airstrip is known for being critical to emergency support for Cuyama communities. It also serves as a portal for travelers visiting the area.

“As pilots, we are keenly aware of how few destination-worthy airstrips remain open, and how many are at risk of being closed. L88 has always been a premier destination due to its proximity to many local flight schools, and since its recent reopening, has grown into a true jewel,” Katerina Barilov & John Kurtz of the Recreational Aviation Foundation said in a news release.

On Nov. 12, 15 kids from the Cuyama Valley received free Young Eagle introductory flights at L88.

L88 volunteers are transitioning their focus to support airport maintenance and planned improvements, which are designed to improve safety and boost airport use. Those efforts are relying significantly on donations and volunteers, according to the news release.

To learn more about L88, go to www.visitcuyama.com/l88.

