New dates announced for Foothills Trails team

SANTA BARBARA — Channel Islands Restoration is coordinating a maintenance program to improve trail accessibility and provide stable footing and designated walking paths for hikers at the San Marcos Foothills West Mesa.

All trail team volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. March 15, 22 and 29 at site, which is at the end of Via Gaitero Road in Santa Barbara.

Organizers note the trail volunteer days are a fun opportunity to learn about trail maintenance.

According to a news release, winter is the perfect time of year for trail restoration because the soft ground and cooler temperatures make it easy to get the maximum benefit from volunteers’ efforts and to widen trails with ease.

Volunteers are asked to:

— Wear long pants for comfort and safety.

— Bring sunscreen and a sunhat.

— Bring work or gardening gloves. Tools will be provided for the trail day,

— Bring plenty of water for the day and, if they want, snacks.

All volunteers must be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 or have a negative COVID-19 test.

To volunteer, go to app.squarespacescheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=22220171&appointmentType=38727134.

— Katherine Zehnder