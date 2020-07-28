New Dignity Health Primary and Urgent Care Center in the Santa Ynez Valley

COURTESY PHOTOS

To improve healthcare access for local community members, Dignity Health Central Coast announced on Monday the grand opening of its newest Dignity Health Urgent Care Center in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Located at 1992 Old Mission Drive, Suite 140, in Solvang, the new Urgent Care center will be open to care for patients of all ages Monday through Saturday with no appointment needed. It’s hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In order to meet the needs of the growing community, the release states the new Urgent Care Center accepts most health insurance plans and is staffed with a team of on-site Board Certified physicians and advanced practice providers. The new facility will also offer both urgent care and primary care services, as well as feature an X-ray on-site.

“The Santa Ynez Valley is one of the gems of the Central Coast, and Dignity Health is pleased to expand our network into this area,” Dignity Health Division Chief Medical Officer and CEO of Pacific Central Coast Health Centers Scott Robertson, MD, said in a statement. “Santa Ynez Valley residents now have new options for their primary and urgent care needs. We hope providing these services will offer convenience and the peace of mind for those needing primary care or urgent medical attention for minor injuries and illnesses.”

Pacific Central Coast Health Centers (PHC) is a non-profit Community clinic organization with more than 40 locations that offer a wide range of primary and specialty care services. As a service of Dignity Health, PHC is a part of Dignity Health Central Coast’s award-winning network of hospitals, urgent cares, imaging centers, laboratories, and post-acute services.

Made up of five award-winning hospitals, including Marian Regional Medical Center, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center, St. John’s Regional Medical Center and St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital, the release states Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals are “supported by an active philanthropic Foundation to provide additional funding to support new programs and services, as well as to advance the community’s access to health care.”

In addition to its newest facility in Solvang, Dignity Health has five additional Urgent Care locations in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Atascadero, and Pismo Beach.

For more information about Dignity Health Central Coast, visit www.dignityhealth.org/centralcoast. To learn more about Dignity Health Central Coast’s new Urgent Care location visit www.dignityhealth.org/centralcoast/urgentcare.

